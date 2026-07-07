The 10 Most Common Violations of Labour Rights Made by Employers: What Every Employee Needs to Know

Unlawful fines, delayed salary payments, psychological pressure, and forced resignation — the Inspection explained what the law prohibits.

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The Labour and Employment Inspection of the Dnipro City Council has highlighted the ten most common violations of labour legislation that employees have faced for years. The agency emphasises that the law provides employees with a number of guarantees, and being aware of your rights can help protect you against employer abuses.

Many employees tolerate violations of their labour rights for years, often without suspecting that their employer's actions are illegal. Some fear losing their job, some do not know where to turn for help, and some consider such practices to be normal.

The agency stresses that knowing your rights is the best way to protect yourself from violations.

10 Most Common Violations of Labor Rights

Coercion to resign "voluntarily"

One of the most common violations is when an employer demands that an employee write a 'voluntary' resignation letter. The Inspection emphasises that such a resignation must be entirely voluntary. If an employee is forced to resign under pressure or threat, they can challenge the dismissal in court.

Delay in salary payment

Salary must be paid regularly and in accordance with the deadlines set out in legislation, collective agreements or company rules. Systematic delays constitute a breach of labour legislation.

Unpaid overtime work

Any work carried out by an employee beyond their established working hours must be paid at an increased rate or compensated according to legal requirements. Unpaid overtime is illegal.

Work without official employment

Employees who are not officially registered lose:

insurance coverage;

social guarantees;

paid leave;

sick leave;

protection from unlawful dismissal.

Failure to provide paid leave

Annual paid leave is an employee's guaranteed right. Employers cannot postpone or refuse to grant it without legal grounds.

Illegal changes to working conditions

The Inspection notes that the employer cannot unilaterally change the following:

work schedules;

positions;

salary amounts;

workplace or structural units.

Such changes must only be made in compliance with legal requirements.

Unlawful fines

Many companies impose monetary fines for lateness, mistakes or failing to meet targets. However, Ukrainian labour law does not grant employers the right to impose such fines as disciplinary measures.

Incomplete settlement upon dismissal

On the day of dismissal, the employee must receive all outstanding payments, including compensation for unused leave and any other amounts provided by law.

Work during sick leave or holiday

Employers cannot force employees to perform duties during sick leave or holiday. This time is intended for treatment or rest.

Psychological pressure

Violations of labour rights also include:

threats of dismissal;

humiliation;

insults;

constant psychological pressure;

creating unbearable working conditions.

Such actions may indicate violations of labour rights and human dignity.

What should you do if your employer violates the law?

The Inspection advises against agreeing to illegal demands and rushing to resign. If your rights are violated, it is recommended that you:

keep documents, correspondence, and other evidence;

submit a written request to the employer to eliminate the violation;

if necessary, contact the territorial body of the State Labour Service;

get advice from a lawyer or trade union;

if the problem is not resolved — defend your rights in court.

The agency emphasises that work involves not only fulfilling duties but also exercising rights guaranteed by law. The better employees understand labor legislation, the fewer opportunities unscrupulous employers will have to violate their rights.

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