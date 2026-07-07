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The High Council of Justice submitted a proposal to the President for the appointment of four judges

18:09, 7 July 2026
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The High Council of Justice recommended appointing three judges to appellate courts and one to a local court in Luhansk region.
The High Council of Justice submitted a proposal to the President for the appointment of four judges
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The High Council of Justice made a decision to submit to the President of Ukraine a proposal for the appointment of four judges to positions in appellate and local courts.

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In particular, the High Council of Justice recommended appointing:

  • Andriy Tustanovskyi — to the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Appellate Court;
  • Tetyana Shevyrina — to the position of judge of the Odesa Appellate Court;
  • Tetyana Fedorenko — to the position of judge of the Odesa Appellate Court;
  • Yevhenii Romanovskyi — to the position of judge of the Rubizhne City Court of Luhansk region.

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