Dmytro Lubinets will check the mobilization of the 57-year-old lyceum director: details of the incident at the checkpoint

The Ombudsman began an investigation following an appeal from the teaching staff, who stated that the head of the educational institution was sent to the military medical commission during a trip to Kyiv.

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The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that he has started an investigation into the circumstances of the mobilization of the 57-year-old lyceum director in the Kherson region. The teaching staff of the institution appealed to the Ombudsman, stating that the director was detained at a checkpoint during a trip to Kyiv and sent to undergo a military medical commission.

The teaching staff of one of the lyceums in the Kherson region contacted the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, regarding the situation with the mobilization of the head of the educational institution.

According to the Ombudsman, this concerns a distinguished education worker of Ukraine, a candidate of pedagogical sciences, who has headed the lyceum for 35 years. During the temporary occupation of Kherson, he did not leave the team and ensured the uninterrupted operation of the educational institution.

As Dmytro Lubinets reported, during a trip to Kyiv, the 57-year-old head was detained at a checkpoint and sent to undergo a military medical commission.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the state must act in accordance with the law, but decisions should be made taking into account the specific circumstances of each case.

"Ukraine is a rule-of-law state, not a state of thoughtless procedure execution. The law exists to ensure justice, not to replace it," Lubinets noted.

According to him, each situation requires individual consideration, especially when it concerns people who have worked for decades for the benefit of society, raised several generations of Ukrainians, and did not abandon their communities during the most difficult times.

The Commissioner also stressed that the educational process relies primarily on people, and it is such leaders and teachers who ensure the functioning of Ukrainian education, often working under extremely difficult conditions.

In his opinion, in such cases, decision-making should be guided not only by formal procedures but also by common sense, rationality, and responsibility for the consequences.

Dmytro Lubinets reported that following the appeal of the teaching staff, he has already begun an investigation into the stated circumstances. At the same time, he expressed confidence that Ukraine needs an effective mobilization reform centered on the individual, where decisions are made not only based on formal criteria but also considering the principles of justice.

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