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Retired Judge of the Zhovtnevyi District Court of Kharkiv Svitlana Havryliuk Passed Away

15:03, 8 July 2026
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Retired judge Svitlana Havryliuk has died.
Retired Judge of the Zhovtnevyi District Court of Kharkiv Svitlana Havryliuk Passed Away
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Retired judge of the Zhovtnevyi District Court of Kharkiv city, Svitlana Havryliuk, has passed away. 

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Svitlana Havryliuk dedicated 24 years to the legal profession, of which 21 years she served as a judge. From November 2002 until February 15, 2024, she held the position of judge at the Zhovtnevyi District Court of Kharkiv city (now the Novobavarskyi District Court of Kharkiv city).

The editorial board of the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" expresses sincere condolences to the family and close ones of Svitlana Mykhailivna. 

 

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