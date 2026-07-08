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No certificates and disputes with drivers – an electronic ticket will be created for privileged passengers in transport, and carriers will receive compensation

13:51, 8 July 2026
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Each trip is planned to be recorded through an electronic ticket or a special bank card.
No certificates and disputes with drivers – an electronic ticket will be created for privileged passengers in transport, and carriers will receive compensation
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Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach participated in the "Dialogue with Communities" session within the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, where one of the key topics was the reform of the privileged transportation system.

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Serhiy Derkach presented the approaches embedded in draft law No.5651-2, which provides for a comprehensive reform of the privileged transportation system.

According to him, there is currently practically no digital accounting of privileged trips in Ukraine. Because of this, citizens often have to confirm their right to benefits, communities lack a transparent financing mechanism, and carriers perform social transportation without guaranteed compensation.

Currently, the privileged travel system operates under different rules in each community. Compensations are often determined by conditional calculations rather than actual trips made. This creates financial uncertainty for carriers, complicates the renewal of rolling stock, and leads to conflicts between drivers and passengers.

What the reform entails

Draft law No. 5651-2, prepared by members of parliament with expert participation from the Ministry of Development, proposes a transition to a digital model of accounting for privileged transportation. The main principle of the document is that each privileged trip must be confirmed, recorded, and financed.

The document provides for the creation of a unified state register of benefit recipients, the use of an electronic ticket or a special bank card to record each trip, automated reimbursement to carriers for actually performed trips, the introduction of uniform rules for confirming the right to privileged travel across the country, as well as the separation of funding sources for different categories of privileged passengers.

In particular, transportation of veterans is proposed to be financed from the state budget, other categories of privileged passengers from local budgets, and certain security sector employees by the respective state bodies.

The Ministry of Development emphasized that the draft law does not cancel existing benefits or introduce new ones but changes the mechanism of their implementation, making it transparent, digital, and fair for all participants in the process.

The document also provides for a transitional period until July 1, 2028, during which the necessary digital infrastructure is planned to be created and communities and carriers prepared to operate under the new rules.

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