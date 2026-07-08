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Pension for Length of Service: Who Is Eligible for Payments and What Documents Are Required

19:33, 8 July 2026
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The pension for length of service in Ukraine remains available for certain categories of workers, but its appointment requires meeting the legal requirements regarding profession and special length of service.
Pension for Length of Service: Who Is Eligible for Payments and What Documents Are Required
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In Ukraine, the mechanism for granting a pension for length of service remains in operation. This opportunity is, however, only available to specific categories of citizens who meet the legal requirements concerning their profession and special length of service, as emphasised by the Pension Fund.

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The pension for length of service is intended for professionals whose work involves special conditions that may lead to a loss of professional capacity before reaching the general retirement age.

The primary requirement for receiving such payments is the accumulation of the necessary special length of service in positions and institutions listed in current legislation.

The right to receive a pension regardless of age is granted to:

  • Artists, with a creative length of service ranging from 20 to 35

    years.

  • Aviation industry workers: men with 25 to 26.5 years of service; women with 20 to 21.5

    years.

  • Teachers, medical, and social workers who have accumulated 25 to 26.5 years of special length of

    service.

  • Athletes with at least 25 years of service, including a minimum of six years as part of the Ukrainian national

    team.

  • Military personnel who have served at least 25 years, regardless of age, or individuals who have reached the age of 45, have at least 25 years of insurance length of service, of which at least 12.5 years are military service.

For whom age requirements apply

After reaching the age specified by law (for men, 50 to 55 years; for women, 45 to 50 years), the pension for length of service may be granted to:

  • Air traffic control

    dispatchers.

  •  

    Flight attendants.

  • Railway and metro

    workers.

  • Geologists, lumberjacks, and workers in the timber rafting

    industry.

  • Mechanics working in

    ports.

  • Crew members of sea, river, and fishing fleets.

Who can apply for a pension under the old rules

The Pension Fund also notes that for certain citizens, the rules that existed before the pension reform continue to apply.

This applies to individuals who, as of 11 October 2017, already had the necessary special length of service and corresponding length of service. To apply for payments, an application must be submitted to the Pension Fund along with documents confirming the right to pension appointment.In Ukraine, the mechanism for granting a pension for length of service remains in operation. This opportunity is available only to specific categories of citizens who meet the legal requirements concerning their profession and special length of service, as emphasised by the Pension Fund.

The pension for length of service is designed for workers in professions where the nature of their work involves special conditions that may lead to a loss of professional capacity before reaching the general retirement age.

The primary requirement for such payments is the accumulation of the necessary special length of service in positions and institutions listed in current legislation.

The right to receive a pension regardless of age is granted to:

  • Artists, with a creative length of service ranging from 20 to 35 years.

  • Aviation industry workers: men with 25 to 26.5 years of service, and women with 20 to 21.5 years.

  • Teachers, medical, and social workers who have accumulated 25 to 26.5 years of special length of service.

  • Athletes with at least 25 years of service, of which a minimum of six years were spent as part of the Ukrainian national team.

  • Military personnel who have served at least 25 years, regardless of age, or individuals who have reached the age of 45, have at least 25 years of insurance length of service, of which at least 12.5 years are military service.

For whom age requirements apply

Upon reaching the age specified by law (for men, 50 to 55 years; for women, 45 to 50 years), a pension for length of service may be granted to:

  • Air traffic control dispatchers.

  • Flight attendants.

  • Railway and metro workers.

  • Geologists, lumberjacks, and workers in the timber rafting industry.

  • Mechanics working in ports.

  • Crew members of sea, river, and fishing fleets.

Who can apply for a pension under the old rules

The Pension Fund also notes that for certain citizens, the rules that existed prior to the pension reform continue to apply.

This applies to individuals who, as of 11 October 2017, already possessed the necessary special length of service and corresponding length of service. To apply for payments, an application must be submitted to the Pension Fund along with documents confirming the right to pension appointment.

 

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