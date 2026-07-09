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Farmers will be compensated for crop losses due to hostilities

21:46, 9 July 2026
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This year, for the first time, a mechanism has been implemented for determining zones of risky farming. It takes into account not only natural and climatic conditions but also military risks.
Farmers will be compensated for crop losses due to hostilities
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The government is developing a compensation mechanism for farmers in frontline communities who have lost crops due to hostilities. This applies to farmers whose crops have been destroyed or cannot be harvested due to the security situation within a 50-kilometre zone from the line of hostilities or the state border with the aggressor country. The necessary funding is planned for the State Budget for 2027, with payments commencing in the first quarter of next year.

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Taras Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, reported that the Ministry of Economy is finalising the criteria for farmers to apply for compensation. Information regarding losses is scheduled for collection and verification during July–August, after which a budget request will be formulated.

Payments are scheduled to be made before the start of the spring sowing campaign of 2027, enabling farmers to prepare for the new season in a timely manner.

Furthermore, a mechanism for determining zones of risky farming has been introduced this year for the first time, accounting for both natural, climatic, and military risks. The relevant territories have already been digitised and integrated into the State Agrarian Register.

To confirm losses, satellite images will be utilised, supplemented by on-site inspection results where the security situation permits. Until the final procedure is approved, farmers are advised to document the consequences of shelling and submit information via regional military administrations.

Additionally, farmers in frontline territories can currently access existing state support programmes. This includes preferential loans under the "5-7-9%" programme, which can be used to finance the autumn sowing campaign.

According to official data, approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine have recorded crop losses or unharvestable crops due to hostilities. These data will form the basis for the future compensation mechanism.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the state support mechanism for the agricultural sector by amending the Procedure for the use of funds provided in the state budget for partial compensation of the cost of domestically produced agricultural machinery and equipment, approved by CMU Resolution No. 130 dated 1 March 2017. The relevant changes were approved by Government Resolution dated 1 July 2026.

It should be noted that, according to the Procedure, these innovations primarily concern farmers operating in communities affected by the war. The document simplifies the conditions for receiving increased compensation, details the list of supporting documents, and simultaneously establishes additional mechanisms for verifying eligibility for state support.

 

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