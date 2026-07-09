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The Parliament is working on new rules for the use of electronic evidence in criminal proceedings

15:33, 9 July 2026
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The issue of using electronic evidence and OSINT materials in criminal proceedings is planned to be regulated by amending the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
The Parliament is working on new rules for the use of electronic evidence in criminal proceedings
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A round table dedicated to the use of electronic evidence, open source intelligence (OSINT) data, and the reform of criminal justice in Ukraine was held in the Verkhovna Rada.

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The event was attended by members of parliament, representatives of the Supreme Court, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Anti-Corruption Bureau, State Bureau of Investigations, Office of the Prosecutor General, National Police, as well as international experts from the Council of Europe.

The participants discussed the practice of using electronic evidence and materials obtained from open sources in the work of law enforcement agencies, the prosecution, and courts. Special attention was paid to the admissibility of such evidence, their processing, storage, the procedure for submission, and use during court proceedings. European experience in applying electronic evidence in cybercrime investigations was also considered.

During the round table, it was announced that a working group has been created under the parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement to prepare legislative amendments regulating the use of electronic (digital) evidence and OSINT research materials.

It is expected that, based on the group's work, a draft law will be prepared to amend the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Participants emphasized that improving procedures for the use of electronic evidence is one of the priorities within the implementation of the Roadmap on the rule of law.

As reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the use of official electronic mail and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

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