Emergency medical workers are offered salaries from 40 thousand and to equate attacks on them to attacks on law enforcement officers

The Cabinet of Ministers was proposed to reform the emergency medical care system by providing salaries from 40 thousand hryvnias, digitalizing the work of teams, and strengthening responsibility for attacks on medical workers.

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The emergency medical care system in Ukraine continues to operate under increased pressure caused by the full-scale war. Medical workers go on calls daily in dangerous areas, evacuate the wounded, and provide assistance to patients under difficult conditions.

At the same time, industry workers have repeatedly raised issues of staffing, wage levels, material and technical equipment, and safety during the performance of official duties. Issues of digitalizing the work of teams and improving service organization also remain relevant.

Against this background, an electronic petition calling for comprehensive reform of the emergency medical care system was registered with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Proposed changes

The petition authors urge the government to implement necessary changes to improve the quality of assistance to the population, the safety of medical workers, and to create decent working conditions during martial law and post-war recovery.

In particular, it is proposed to legally establish the minimum composition of an emergency medical care team: one driver and two paramedics. According to the authors, this composition will allow more effective assistance to patients, especially in severe cases, during transportation and work in wartime conditions.

Also, petition No. 41/010298-26ep proposes to set a minimum salary for paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and ambulance drivers at a level of 40,000 UAH "net." The authors emphasize that service workers operate daily in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions and therefore should receive decent pay.

Competitions for managers and digitalization

The initiators separately propose appointing heads of emergency medical care centers exclusively through competitive selection, ensuring real payment of bonuses to employees, and equipping all emergency medical vehicles with radios and other communication means, which is especially important during martial law and possible mobile communication disruptions.

Furthermore, the petition envisions a complete rejection of paper call cards and a transition to an electronic documentation system. According to the authors, this will reduce bureaucratic burden, speed up team work, and improve the quality of medical data collection.

Strengthening protection of workers

Another proposal is to equate attacks on emergency medical workers during the performance of their duties to attacks on law enforcement officers or other services, with corresponding increased criminal liability.

The authors also call to provide emergency medical workers with quality uniforms for all seasons according to modern safety and comfort standards and to hire security guards at emergency medical stations to ensure public order, staff safety, and property protection.

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