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It is proposed to cancel alimony deductions from servicemen's 'combat' payments

15:08, 9 July 2026
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It is proposed to leave alimony deductions only from the main monetary allowance, excluding 'combat' payments from deductions.
It is proposed to cancel alimony deductions from servicemen's 'combat' payments
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The procedure for withholding alimony from servicemen's "combat" payments is proposed to be changed. This concerns the additional remuneration that military personnel receive for direct participation in combat operations and performing tasks under increased risk conditions. The initiator of the appeal to the government believes that such funds are compensation for the danger to life and special service conditions, and therefore alimony should be collected only from the serviceman's main monetary allowance.

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Why it is proposed to change the alimony deduction procedure

By the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1263 dated November 11, 2022, it was provided to withhold alimony not only from the monetary allowance of servicemen but also from additional "combat" payments.

According to the initiator of petition No. 41/010293-26ep, this decision requires revision.

It is noted that servicemen serve, not perform ordinary paid work. Moreover, many of them were mobilized from official workplaces where they received legal salaries, paid taxes, and alimony.

What arguments are presented in the appeal

The appeal emphasizes that additional "combat" payments are a reward for the risk to life, prolonged separation from family, service in difficult conditions, and performing combat tasks to defend Ukraine.

It is also noted that servicemen often provide themselves with necessary items from these funds — buying clothing, ammunition, household appliances, repairing vehicles and equipment. Additionally, according to the initiator, military personnel regularly contribute money for the needs of their units.

The appeal separately refers to provisions of the Family Code of Ukraine regarding equal participation of parents in raising and financially supporting the child. According to the author, in some cases, the amount of alimony significantly exceeds the income of the other parent, and the received funds are not always used exclusively for the child's needs.

It is also noted that children of servicemen who have the status of combatants enjoy a number of state benefits, including regarding meals and attending clubs, which, according to the initiator, reduces the financial burden on the parent with whom the child lives.

What changes are proposed

The appeal emphasizes that this is not about canceling alimony or refusing the obligation to support children.

Instead, it is proposed to cancel alimony deductions from "combat" payments and to withhold them only from the main monetary allowance of servicemen.

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