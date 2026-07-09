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Can a Child Walk a Dog Alone: Why Owners Face a Fine of up to 5,000 UAH

19:40, 9 July 2026
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The owner or the person walking the animal is fully responsible for the dog's behaviour, including any harm caused to other people or pets.
Can a Child Walk a Dog Alone: Why Owners Face a Fine of up to 5,000 UAH
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In Ukraine, there is no general prohibition against children walking dogs. This is confirmed by the Rules for Keeping Pets in Cities of Ukraine, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1081 on 29 December 2009.

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This document regulates the procedure for walking animals in public places but does not impose age restrictions on individuals who may walk domestic dogs. The rules stipulate that dogs must be on a lead, and large or aggressive breeds must also wear a muzzle.

The Kyiv Patrol Police emphasise that walking a pet is both a pleasure and a responsibility. During a walk, it is essential to ensure the safety of your animal, as well as other people and animals.

Dogs must be walked in specially designated areas, always on a lead. Potentially dangerous breeds must also wear a muzzle. It is forbidden to leave dogs unattended on the street, bathe animals in public places, or walk them without leads or muzzles if required by the rules.

Owners are also reminded about safety during evening walks, with the recommendation to use reflective keychains or glowing collars for dogs during dark hours.

Violations of the rules for keeping dogs and cats incur liability under Article 154 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences:

  • Walking animals without a lead and muzzle (except for dog breeds not included in the List of Dangerous Breeds) may result in a warning or a fine ranging from 10 to 20 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens — 170 to 340 hryvnias.

  • For officials, fines range from 20 to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes — 340 to 850 hryvnias. Repeated violations within a year incur a fine of 340 to 510 hryvnias for individuals and 510 to 1020 hryvnias for

    officials.

  • If the absence of a lead or muzzle causes harm to a person's health or property, the fine increases. For individuals, it ranges from 1700 to 3400 hryvnias, and for officials, from 3400 to 5100 hryvnias.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian legislation establishes liability for animal cruelty, as well as for violations of rules for their keeping and walking. Depending on the nature of the violation, pet owners may face fines, administrative arrest, or confiscation of the animal by court order.

Cruelty is defined as actions or inactions that cause an animal pain, suffering, or create a threat to its life and health.

 

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