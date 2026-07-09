Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Detained Vladyslav Reut, Suspected of Killing Anastasiia Berezovska

The suspect was ordered to be held in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

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The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for Vladyslav Reut, who is suspected of killing Anastasiia Bereozovska. He was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

According to the investigation, Vladyslav Reut is suspected of intentionally killing Berezovska. According to law enforcement, he fired two shots at her head.

During the court hearing, Reut stated that he does not insist on bail and is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

This concerns a criminal case regarding the murder of Anastasiia Bereozovska, who was previously suspected of involvement in an assassination attempt on businessman Yermolaev in Monaco.

Additionally, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), law enforcement found the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, whom the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco suspect of an assassination attempt on a family, which injured three people, including a child. According to the investigation, after returning to Ukraine, Berezovska was in contact with two men — a former law enforcement officer and a current employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The SBU reported that during the investigation, both men were checked for possible involvement in the Monaco assassination attempt. Later, the current Main Intelligence Directorate employee, according to the investigation, confessed to killing Berezovska, which, as law enforcement claims, he committed together with another suspect. Both were detained on suspicion of intentional murder by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

Based on the testimony of one of the detainees, an investigative experiment was conducted during which law enforcement discovered Berezovska’s body with gunshot wounds to the head. The investigation continues. The Ukrainian side has also handed over all available information to the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco and continues to identify possible organizers and others involved in the assassination attempt.

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