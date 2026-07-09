  1. In Ukraine

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Detained Vladyslav Reut, Suspected of Killing Anastasiia Berezovska

14:00, 9 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The suspect was ordered to be held in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Detained Vladyslav Reut, Suspected of Killing Anastasiia Berezovska
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for Vladyslav Reut, who is suspected of killing Anastasiia Bereozovska. He was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the investigation, Vladyslav Reut is suspected of intentionally killing Berezovska. According to law enforcement, he fired two shots at her head.

During the court hearing, Reut stated that he does not insist on bail and is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

This concerns a criminal case regarding the murder of Anastasiia Bereozovska, who was previously suspected of involvement in an assassination attempt on businessman Yermolaev in Monaco.

Additionally, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), law enforcement found the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, whom the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco suspect of an assassination attempt on a family, which injured three people, including a child. According to the investigation, after returning to Ukraine, Berezovska was in contact with two men — a former law enforcement officer and a current employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The SBU reported that during the investigation, both men were checked for possible involvement in the Monaco assassination attempt. Later, the current Main Intelligence Directorate employee, according to the investigation, confessed to killing Berezovska, which, as law enforcement claims, he committed together with another suspect. Both were detained on suspicion of intentional murder by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

Based on the testimony of one of the detainees, an investigative experiment was conducted during which law enforcement discovered Berezovska’s body with gunshot wounds to the head. The investigation continues. The Ukrainian side has also handed over all available information to the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco and continues to identify possible organizers and others involved in the assassination attempt.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, Google News SUD.UA here, as well as our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, Facebook here and Instagram here to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Cabinet of Ministers defined how the new State Fund for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities will operate: when the money must be returned

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching subsidies for businesses, payment for cybersecurity training, and procurement of personal assistant services, but misuse of funds will lead to court liability.

The End of Automatic Fines by the Territorial Recruitment Centers: Parliament Wants to Prohibit Considering a Summons Delivered Without a Signature

A summons will not be considered delivered solely based on a postal mark: a new legislative initiative has been registered in the Parliament.

Parents of seriously ill children cannot be discharged from the army: why families are waiting for bill 15057

The child is not to blame that the father is a hero: a father of a seriously ill child has the right to a deferment, but if he has already been drafted, he cannot be discharged; this contradiction is proposed to be resolved by bill No. 15057.

500 film screenings and events for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: according to what criteria the Ministry of Culture will now allow personnel booking

The Ministry of Culture has deprived online projects and closed events of the status of important for the economy.

Under What Conditions One Spouse Receives a Car and the Other Money When Dividing Property: The Position of the Supreme Court

The absence of an agreement between former spouses does not exclude awarding compensation for a share of the car.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]