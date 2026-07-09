In Kyiv, a man left a French bulldog on the balcony without water or walks — the animal died

The owner often left the dog tied up outside and showed aggression towards it.

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In Kyiv, a 37-year-old resident was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of a dog that led to the animal's death. The man left a French bulldog named "Rafik" on the apartment balcony in the heat without food, water, or walks.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the suspect locked the dog on the balcony of his own apartment as a "punishment." Due to prolonged exposure to the sun, the dog died.

The suspect's girlfriend found the dead animal on the balcony. She informed her mother, who contacted law enforcement.

Neighbors of the man said the dog had lived with him for over two years. According to them, the owner often left the animal tied up outside and showed aggression towards it.

Under the procedural guidance of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the man was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of an animal that caused its death.

The article's sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to three years.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Ukrainian legislation establishes clear rules for the keeping, treatment, and transportation of animals and provides for administrative and criminal liability for violations. Responsibility applies not only to pet owners but also to any persons who commit cruel acts against stray or wild animals.

Cruel treatment is considered actions or inaction that cause the animal pain, suffering, or lead to injury, mutilation, or death. A full list of such actions is provided in the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment."

If cruel treatment did not cause bodily harm, mutilation, or death of the animal, the guilty person may be held administratively liable. Such actions carry a fine from 3,400 to 5,100 UAH. For repeated violations within a year, offenses involving several animals, or committed by a group of persons, the fine ranges from 5,100 to 8,500 UAH. Administrative arrest for up to 15 days may also be applied.