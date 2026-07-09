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Nine More Beaches Opened in Odesa Region: One in Chornomorsk

23:12, 9 July 2026
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In the Odesa region, nine more beaches have been opened following the necessary inspections — eight in Odesa and one in Chornomorsk.
Nine More Beaches Opened in Odesa Region: One in Chornomorsk
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In the Odesa region, the operation of nine additional beach zones has been permitted following necessary inspections. Eight of these are located in Odesa, and one in Chornomorsk. This brings the total number of officially open beach areas along the region's coast to 36.

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According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, all beaches underwent appropriate examinations and received the necessary approvals to accept visitors before opening.

In Odesa, the accessible beach zones include "Velykofontanskyi," "Dolphin," "Kaleton," the inclusive beach "Bez Mezh" (Without Limits), "Lanzheron," "Arcadia," "Kurortnyi," the municipal beach at the 10th station of Velykyi Fontan, "Zolotyi Bereh" (Golden Coast), the beach "For Persons with Disabilities," "Chaika," and two sections of the "Vidrada" beach.

Additionally, the central city communal beach in Chornomorsk, located at 15 Plyazhna Street, has been opened for recreation.

The Regional Military Administration urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety rules while on the coast. In the event of an air raid alert, visitors must immediately leave the beach and proceed to the nearest shelter.

It is a reminder that in the Odesa region, the body of a 10-year-old girl was found after she was carried out to sea by the current nearly three weeks ago while swimming on an inflatable ring.

 

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