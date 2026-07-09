You can receive several supplements to your pension at once: who is entitled to additional payments

Some Ukrainians do not even suspect that they can receive not one, but several supplements to their pension at once.

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Many pensioners in Ukraine do not know that they can simultaneously receive not one, but several supplements to their pension. Legislation provides for a number of supplements and increases that can be paid together depending on age, insurance record, preferential status, and other circumstances.

As reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, some supplements are assigned automatically, but for certain supplements, an application must be submitted.

Pensioners who have reached a certain age are granted a monthly compensatory supplement. In 2026, its maximum amounts are:

from 70 to 74 years old — up to 300 UAH;

from 75 to 79 years old — up to 456 UAH ;

; from 80 years old — up to 570 UAH .

At the same time, these payments are not added to each other. If a person already received a supplement after turning 70, upon reaching 75 or 80 years, only the difference to the new amount is established.

The age supplement is not assigned if the total pension exceeds 10,340.35 UAH.

Supplement for excess insurance record

Pensioners who have an insurance record exceeding the legally established norm can receive an additional payment.

For most citizens, excess insurance record is considered more than 35 years for men and more than 30 years for women. Different rules apply for pensions assigned before October 2011.

For each full year of excess insurance record, the pension increases by 1% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work. In 2026, this is no more than 25.95 UAH for each additional year.

Supplement for special merits to Ukraine

Certain categories of citizens can receive a pension for special merits to Ukraine.

The right to such payment is granted to:

Heroes of Ukraine;

citizens awarded state orders;

certain veterans;

other persons defined by law.

The size of the supplement depends on the person's status and is determined as a percentage of the subsistence minimum for incapacitated persons.

Care supplement

The right to a care supplement is granted to single pensioners aged 80 and over, provided there is a medical commission conclusion about the need for external care.

The amount of such a supplement is 40% of the subsistence minimum for incapacitated persons. In 2025, this was 944.40 hryvnias per month.

To arrange the payment, you need to apply to the Pension Fund with an application and provide a medical conclusion.

Supplements for preferential status

Additional funds to the pension can be received by citizens who have a special status or state awards.

In particular, this applies to:

war veterans;

persons with disabilities due to war;

victims of Nazi persecution;

citizens entitled to a pension for special merits.

If the law does not establish restrictions, such increases can be paid together with other supplements.

Guaranteed minimum pension amount

If after all calculations the pension amount remains below the state-guaranteed minimum, the Pension Fund automatically establishes the corresponding supplement.

It is assigned provided the pensioner meets the age and insurance record requirements.

At the same time, the pension for special merits is paid in addition to the guaranteed minimum amount and is not taken into account when determining such a supplement.

Which payments can be received simultaneously

If the appropriate grounds exist, one pensioner in 2026 can simultaneously receive:

age compensatory supplement;

supplement for excess insurance record;

pension for special merits;

increase as a war veteran or representative of another preferential category;

state supplement to the guaranteed minimum pension amount.

The final list of payments depends on the type of pension, age, insurance record, and status of the individual.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, according to legislation, citizens who temporarily reside abroad, are in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, or have moved from temporarily occupied territories to government-controlled territory must undergo identification annually to continue receiving pensions and insurance payments.