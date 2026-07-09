  1. Judicial Practice

Postgraduate Student Obtained Compensation from the Territorial Recruitment Center for Illegal Wanted Notice

17:34, 9 July 2026
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The man was studying in postgraduate school and had a deferral from mobilization, but in December 2024 he found out that he was wanted allegedly for failing to appear after a summons.
Postgraduate Student Obtained Compensation from the Territorial Recruitment Center for Illegal Wanted Notice
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The Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro ordered the Territorial Recruitment Center to pay 2,000 UAH in compensation to a city resident who was illegally declared wanted despite having a lawful deferral from mobilization. The man was studying in postgraduate school, and the illegality of the TRC's actions had already been confirmed by another court.

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Circumstances of the Case

According to case materials No. 204/1589/26, the man was studying in postgraduate school and had a lawful deferral from mobilization. In December 2024, he found out that he was wanted due to alleged failure to appear after a summons.

The man applied to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court demanding to remove his data from the wanted list. During the case review, it was revealed that there was no evidence of proper delivery of the summons: the case materials lacked a registered letter and a signature confirming receipt.

The court concluded that without confirmation of summons delivery, responsibility for failure to appear cannot be imposed. The TRC's actions were recognized as illegal, and the information about the wanted notice was ordered to be removed.

During the case, the man stated that because he was wanted, he constantly feared being detained on the street and taken to the TRC. According to him, he avoided crowded places, rarely left home, canceled trips, and carefully planned his routes.

He also reported that due to constant stress, he was unable to continue his postgraduate studies, sought psychiatric help, and spent 15,000 UAH on consultations and medication.

After winning the administrative case, the man filed another lawsuit demanding 75,000 UAH in compensation from the military commissariat for moral suffering and incurred expenses.

The TRC did not agree with the claim. They stated that the man was neither detained nor fined, and called his distress a normal emotional reaction to martial law conditions. It was also noted that he could have contacted the TRC to clarify the situation since he had a deferral.

What the Court Decided

On May 28, 2026, the judge of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro recognized the man's right to compensation since the illegality of the wanted notice had already been confirmed by another court. At the same time, the court concluded that the claimed amount of compensation was excessive and ordered to recover 2,000 UAH in favor of the plaintiff.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", belonging to the category of persons eligible for deferral from mobilization does not by itself mean that such deferral has already been granted. To exercise this right, it is necessary to follow the procedure established by law: submit an application to the commission at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center along with documents confirming the grounds for deferral.

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