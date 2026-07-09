500 film screenings and events for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: according to what criteria the Ministry of Culture will now allow personnel booking

The Ministry of Culture has deprived online projects and closed events of the status of important for the economy.

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The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has significantly updated the rules by which enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the cultural sector can obtain the status of those having important significance for the national economy sector. This status is one of the mandatory prerequisites for booking conscripted employees during mobilization.

The new criteria were approved by the order of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine dated June 30, 2026, No. 711, which came into force after state registration with the Ministry of Justice. The document does not merely make some corrections but essentially rewrites the approach to defining enterprises that can claim the status of critically important. Whereas previously it was enough to meet certain formal criteria, now the emphasis is on actual performance, social benefit, and support of the state's defense capability.

What has changed

The new order was adopted in implementation of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 692 dated May 30, 2026, and also taking into account the provisions of Cabinet resolutions No. 76 and No. 1332, which regulate the procedure for booking conscripted persons. Effectively, the Ministry of Culture has revised the criteria for defining enterprises in two areas: culture and information activities. At the same time, the previous version of the criteria has lost relevance, and all conditions are set out in the new version.

It should be noted that the order itself does not grant booking automatically. It only defines the list of criteria, compliance with which allows an enterprise to obtain the status of having important significance for the national economy sector. After that, the employer can undergo the procedure of booking employees according to the legislation.

Who will actually confirm their importance

One of the main changes is that now for many private enterprises it is not enough just to operate in the cultural sphere. It is necessary to confirm real professional activity with specific indicators. For example, cultural organizations must prove that during the last 12 months:

they implemented at least two large-scale cultural and artistic projects held in at least ten regions of Ukraine or presented abroad;

organized at least three events for servicemen or veterans; have been operating for at least three years;

carry out activities under NACE codes belonging to the creative industries.

Thus, the Ministry of Culture has effectively introduced a criterion of professional stability and social significance of the organization's work.

Another innovation deserves special attention. The document explicitly states that projects that:

were conducted exclusively online;

had a private or corporate character;

were commercial events without open access or ticket sales;

will not be taken into account. In other words, simply holding concerts or corporate events will no longer be sufficient grounds for obtaining the relevant status.

Who can obtain the status of critically important

The updated criteria significantly detail the list of enterprises and organizations that can claim the status of those having important significance for the national economy sector. At the same time, separate conditions are established for different cultural directions. State cultural institutions will feel the least changes. The list still includes state enterprises, institutions, and organizations granted national status according to legislation.

The right to obtain the relevant status belongs to state institutions under the management of the Ministry of Culture and the State Film Agency of Ukraine. For them, the main basis remains their state status and the performance of functions defined by law.

Separate rules have been established for museums and libraries. The order retains the possibility of obtaining critically important status for institutions responsible for preserving cultural heritage. This primarily concerns museums that form and preserve the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine. Confirmation of compliance with the criteria will be not only founding documents but also information about the number of museum items in the main and auxiliary funds.

The list also includes state libraries and other institutions that form the State Library Fund of Ukraine or the State Archive Fund of Printing. Thus, the legislator has effectively recognized that the activities of such institutions are directly related to the preservation of national cultural heritage and therefore have special significance even under martial law conditions.

New requirements set for cinemas

The document specifies separate criteria for enterprises operating in the field of cinematography. From now on, a cinema or other entity conducting film screenings must confirm not only the fact of activity but also its scale. In particular, during the previous calendar year, it was necessary to hold at least 500 film screenings in at least 10 regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Culture established a social component. At least 20% of all screenings must be non-commercial demonstrations for servicemen, war veterans, internally displaced persons, and other designated categories of citizens.

Thus, the state links the possibility of booking employees not only with the economic activity of the enterprise but also with its participation in social support of the population.

Film producers will also have to confirm their work results

The new criteria also apply to companies engaged in film production or distribution. Several alternative conditions are defined for them. Such enterprises must operate for at least three years and meet one of the established indicators.

In particular, they can claim the relevant status if in the last two years they have created at least one national feature film or produced at least four Ukrainian short films, ensured the distribution of at least six Ukrainian feature films in Ukraine or abroad, organized at least four international events showcasing Ukrainian cinema.

Effectively, the evaluation will be based not on the intention to work in cinematography but on achieved results.

New criteria for publishers

The right to claim the status of an important enterprise will be granted to publishers who simultaneously meet several requirements. Among them: operate under NACE 58.11 "Book publishing", are included in the State Register of Publishers, registered no later than January 1, 2022, implemented at least two projects for creating and promoting book products in the last year, and presented Ukrainian publications in at least eight regions of Ukraine or in two foreign countries.

Thus, the Ministry of Culture emphasizes support for active Ukrainian publishers working to promote national book products both in Ukraine and abroad.

Separate criteria provided for innovative companies

Another innovation was the inclusion of enterprises engaged in creating advanced technologies for cinematography. However, it is not enough just to claim innovativeness. The company must confirm the uniqueness of its developments with protective documents, including patents or certificates, and also participate in international or Ukrainian specialized exhibitions promoting Ukrainian technologies.

In addition, separate criteria are established for enterprises producing adapted subtitles for people with hearing impairments and audio descriptions for persons with visual impairments. From now on, they must ensure the creation of corresponding materials for at least 30 feature films during the year preceding the application.

What the new criteria mean for employee booking

Although the order is already called a booking document in the information space, legally this is not entirely accurate. The new criteria do not grant enterprises the right to automatically book employees and do not change the booking procedure itself. Their main task is to determine which enterprises can be recognized as having important significance for the national economy sector.

This status is one of the necessary conditions for further booking of conscripted persons according to the legislation. In other words, the Ministry of Culture's order is only the first stage of the procedure. After confirming compliance with the established criteria, the enterprise must undergo the procedure provided by law to be recognized as critically important, and only then submit employees for booking according to Cabinet of Ministers resolutions.

Thus, the document primarily affects employers rather than employees, as they must prove compliance with the new requirements.

The updated criteria indicate a change in the state approach to defining enterprises that can claim the status of important for the national economy sector. Whereas previously the type of activity often played a key role, now decisive importance will be given to actual work results, the scale of implemented projects, support for the state's defense capability, and contribution to the development of Ukrainian culture.

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