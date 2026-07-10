The Judicial Guard Service is Preparing to Implement Court Decisions Regarding the Payment of Additional Rewards to Employees

The Judicial Guard Service reported that it has begun a set of organisational measures to implement court decisions on the accrual and payment of additional rewards to employees, with funding for these payments planned for December 2026.

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The Judicial Guard Service reported that, following the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026' regarding financial support for the security and defence sector," a series of organisational measures are being implemented. These measures are necessary to execute court decisions concerning the accrual and payment of additional remuneration, in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 168, dated 28 February 2022, which have come into legal force.

The Service noted that the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine has approved an amendment to the 2026 budget for the Judicial Guard Service, allocating UAH 1,448.5 million. This funding is planned for December 2026.

The Judicial Guard Service also stressed that payments will be made exclusively by non-cash transfer to bank accounts (IBAN).

Information regarding the procedure for submitting bank details, necessary documents, and subsequent actions will be communicated individually to each claimant via official correspondence.

Official notifications will be sent to the addresses provided in the relevant court case materials.

The execution of court decisions will be carried out in order of priority, based on the date they came into legal force.

The Judicial Guard Service urged claimants to await official notification, stating that each claimant would be informed of the next steps immediately upon completion of preparatory procedures.

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