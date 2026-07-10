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Zelenskyy Discussed with Lindsey Graham the Implementation of Agreements on Patriot Production in Ukraine and New Sanctions Against Russia

19:59, 10 July 2026
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, discussed the implementation of agreements on licences for the production of Patriot systems in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy Discussed with Lindsey Graham the Implementation of Agreements on Patriot Production in Ukraine and New Sanctions Against Russia
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who was visiting Ukraine for the tenth time.

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The Head of State thanked the American Senator for his support of Ukraine and for recognising Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. Lindsey Graham provided an update on the work of the U.S. Congress on the relevant bill concerning new sanctions.

The interlocutors paid special attention to Ukraine's urgent need for air defence systems.

The President also recalled that during the NATO summit in Ankara, political agreements were reached with the U.S. President regarding licensing the production of Patriot systems in Ukraine.

"It is very important now to implement all of this at the command level," emphasised Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 

 

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