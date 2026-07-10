The Ethics Council has cCompleted Interviews with Candidates for the High Council of Justice

The Ethics Council has completed interviews with ten candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice. These candidates were drawn from the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and research institutions. The selection results will be announced shortly.

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The Ethics Council has completed interviews with candidates for the position of member of the High Council of Justice, representing the congress of legal higher education and research institutions, as part of the fourth competition.

The interviews were conducted on 6, 8, and 10 July. Ten candidates were successful: Ivan Nazarov, Mykola Kucheryavenko, Yaroslav Melnyk, Iryna Davydovych, Pavlo Hultai, Lesya Muzyka, Tetiana Tsuvina, Oleksandr Zhytnyy, Raisa Minchenko, and Nataliia Savinova.

The Ethics Council announced that a decision regarding the final list of candidates who meet the professional ethics and integrity criteria, based on the selection results, will be released shortly.

As reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Ethics Council initiated a series of interviews with candidates for the High Council of Justice from the congress of legal higher education and research institutions. Ivan Nazarov, a scientist, professor, and deputy head of NAZJVO, was among the first to undergo the evaluation procedure.

An analysis of the interview with Mykola Kucheryavenko, a candidate for the High Council of Justice representing the congress of legal higher education and research institutions, can be found in the previous article: "Destroyed promissory notes for $180,000 and property of a respectable mother: dossier of candidate for the High Council of Justice Mykola Kucheryavenko".

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