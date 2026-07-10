Ruslan Kravchenko Discussed with the Prosecutor General of Monaco the Investigation into the Attack on a Ukrainian Family and the Murder of Anastasia Berezovska

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with Stéphane Thibault, the Prosecutor General of Monaco, the investigation into the attack on a Ukrainian family, the murder of Anastasia Berezovska, and the creation of an international investigative group.

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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko held an online meeting with Stéphane Thibault, the Prosecutor General of the Principality of Monaco. Also participating in the discussions were Oleksandr Poklad, First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Ivan Vyhivskyi, Head of the National Police of Ukraine; and representatives from law enforcement agencies of both countries.

Kravchenko reported that the meeting primarily focused on two criminal proceedings under investigation by Ukrainian law enforcement.

The first concerns an attack on a Ukrainian family in Monaco. In Ukraine, this crime is classified as an attempted intentional murder of two or more persons, committed by order using a method dangerous to many lives.

The second criminal proceeding was initiated following the murder of Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska, whom Monaco law enforcement suspects of involvement in the aforementioned attack.

The Prosecutor General informed his counterparts about the progress of the Ukrainian investigation, the established circumstances surrounding Anastasia Berezovska's murder, and the detention of individuals the investigation considers responsible for this crime.

Ruslan Kravchenko specifically highlighted the urgent need for an international investigative group to facilitate the swift exchange of information, coordinate investigative actions, and ensure effective cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Principality of Monaco.

"In such cases, speed and joint actions by law enforcement officers are crucial for establishing all the circumstances of the crime," the Prosecutor General noted.

He also affirmed Ukraine's commitment to full cooperation in accordance with international legal procedures and expressed an expectation of the same open approach from partners in the Principality of Monaco.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish an operational exchange of information and available investigative materials.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded Vladyslav Reut, suspected of Anastasia Berezovska's murder, into custody for 60 days without the option of bail.

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