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In Kyiv, Public Transport Fares Will Increase to 30 UAH from July 15

19:29, 10 July 2026
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Fares for the metro, bus, tram, trolleybus and funicular will cost 30 hryvnias.
In Kyiv, Public Transport Fares Will Increase to 30 UAH from July 15
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From 15 July, the cost of public transport rides in Kyiv will be 30 UAH. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

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The new fare will apply to a single trip on the metro, tram, trolleybus, bus and funicular.

Electronic tickets purchased before 14 July at the old price of 8 UAH will remain valid until 14 September 2026. After this date, unused trips will be cancelled and their cost will be refunded to the balance of the electronic ticket carrier.

Additionally, starting 1 August, the capital will introduce a new 90-minute ticket costing 60 UAH. It will allow unlimited transfers on any municipal transport within an hour and a half.

Discounts are provided when topping up the transport card with a larger number of trips:

10–19 trips — 28.90 hryvnias per trip;

20–29 trips — 27.80 hryvnias;

30–39 trips — 26.60 hryvnias;

40–49 trips — 25.50 hryvnias;

50 trips — 25 hryvnias.

At the same time, no more than 50 trips can be purchased at once, and the total number of trips on the transport card must not exceed 100.

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