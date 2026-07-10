The Cabinet of Ministers Proposes to Extend the Decommissioning Program of the Chernobyl NPP until 2036

A draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada providing for the extension of the Chernobyl NPP's decommissioning programme until 2036, and new measures for the "Shelter" object.

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The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 15394, which provides for the update of the National Programme for the Decommissioning of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the transformation of the "Shelter" object into an environmentally safe system.

While the text of the draft law has not yet been published, some details of the initiative were reported by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

It is noted that the draft law aims to update the programme's tasks and measures, taking into account work already completed. It also seeks to define further measures until 2036, as well as the necessary funding volumes.

Specifically, it proposes to:

Update the programme's tasks and measures in connection with the completion of the shutdown and preparation stages for the decommissioning of the Chernobyl NPP, and transition to the next stage – the direct decommissioning of the plant and transformation of the "Shelter" object into an environmentally safe system.

Extend the programme implementation period until 2036, determining the necessary volumes and sources of its funding.

Provide additional measures to eliminate the consequences of damage to the structures of the New Safe Confinement arch caused by a direct hit from a Russian drone.

It is expected that the adoption of the draft law will allow the state programme to be updated in line with the current stage of work at the Chernobyl NPP. This will also ensure funding for the measures necessary to complete its decommissioning and eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on the New Safe Confinement.

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