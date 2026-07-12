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In Bila Tserkva, an unknown person opened fire: an 18-year-old boy was injured

09:06, 12 July 2026
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An unknown person fired a pneumatic weapon on one of the city streets, the police are searching for the shooter.
In Bila Tserkva, an unknown person opened fire: an 18-year-old boy was injured
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In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of a shooting during which an unknown person injured an 18-year-old boy with a pneumatic weapon. This was reported by the Kyiv region police.

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According to law enforcement, on July 11 at 19:38, a minor contacted the police and reported that on Yaroslav Mudry Street an unknown person fired a shot from a pneumatic weapon and injured the boy.

The information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Statements and Notifications of Criminal Offenses and Other Events of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department.

The injured 18-year-old boy with bodily injuries was hospitalized. Currently, medical staff are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the person who fired the shot.

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