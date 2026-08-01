Theory and practical driving tests can be taken in different cities — no tie to the driving school

Future drivers are not tied to a driving school or place of registration and can independently choose where to take the exams.

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Driver candidates can study in one city and take the theoretical and practical exams in another. The current principle of extraterritoriality allows choosing the MIA service center regardless of the place of registration or the location of the driving school. This provides the opportunity to take exams where it is most convenient and to schedule them according to one’s own timetable.

Exams can be taken at any MIA service center

The Main MIA Service Center explained that thanks to the principle of extraterritoriality, driver candidates are not tied either to their place of registration or to the driving school where they studied.

Thus, one can study in one locality and take the theoretical and practical exams at any MIA service center convenient for the candidate.

How long is the passed theoretical exam valid

A successfully passed theoretical exam is valid for one year.

During this period, the driver candidate can choose any MIA service center to take the practical exam.

On which vehicle can the practical exam be taken

The practical exam is allowed to be taken:

on a vehicle of the MIA service center;

on a vehicle of the educational institution where the candidate studied.

Thus, the candidate can choose the option that is most convenient for them.

How to register for the exam

You can register for the exam in two ways:

in advance through the E-registration system;

on the day of the visit — through a terminal installed in the MIA service center.

The Main MIA Service Center recommends planning registration in advance to choose a convenient date and time for the exam.

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