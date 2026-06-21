Donald Tusk called the conflict between Ukraine and Poland a 'strategic mistake'

The Polish Prime Minister emphasized that in politics a mistake can have worse consequences than a crime, so such situations should be avoided.

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Involving Polish and Ukrainian politicians in mutual conflicts is a serious strategic mistake that can cause significant harm to both sides. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on the social network X.

In his post, Tusk emphasized that political disputes between representatives of Poland and Ukraine can have negative consequences immediately in various areas.

“Involving politicians in Poland and Ukraine in a conflict is a strategic mistake that will harm both sides: in business terms, geopolitical terms, and in terms of reputation. And in politics, as is known, a mistake is worse than a crime,” said Tusk.

According to him, in conversations with European partners, he tries to reduce tension and minimize possible losses.

Tusk also noted that the work to resolve such tensions is difficult but necessary to maintain stable relations between countries and within the European Union.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki deprived Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

On June 20, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he sent this order by mail to Karol Nawrocki.

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