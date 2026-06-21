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In Brazil, citizens massively received notifications about 'hatred of humanity' – authorities investigate hacker attack

21:05, 21 June 2026
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The government stopped the alert system after sending an unauthorized message in several regions of the country.
In Brazil, citizens massively received notifications about 'hatred of humanity' – authorities investigate hacker attack
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The Brazilian government suspects that the cause of the unauthorized mass notification to mobile phones in certain regions of the country may have been a hacker attack. The incident occurred early on Saturday, Reuters reports.

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According to the National Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense of Brazil, the alert system was turned off at approximately 1:30 AM on June 20 local time.

The reason was the sending of an unauthorized message to users in several states, which contained the word "misanthropy," meaning hatred of humanity.

The agency noted that this message was remotely launched without permission. The incident will be handed over to the Federal Police for further investigation.

It is also reported that the alert system is planned to be restored as soon as possible after eliminating possible security threats.

The authorities consider the event a potential cyberattack on the state emergency notification system used to warn the population in emergencies.

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