  1. In the World

The European Commission estimated the cost of Montenegro's EU accession as 'a cup of coffee'

21:50, 30 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The European Commission calculated that Montenegro's accession to the EU will cost approximately one euro per EU taxpayer over the entire budget cycle.
The European Commission estimated the cost of Montenegro's EU accession as 'a cup of coffee'
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The European Commission presented a financial assessment of Montenegro's future accession to the European Union. According to Brussels' calculations, the country's accession will require an additional approximately 3 billion EUR within the next long-term EU budget for 2028–2034. Politico reports on this.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to a senior European Commission official who spoke on condition of anonymity, these costs will amount to about one euro per EU taxpayer over the seven-year budget cycle.

"It's a very cheap cup of coffee," the official noted.

The next European Union budget of 2 trillion EUR, which will take effect from 2028, must be adjusted to account for the costs of admitting new member states.

On June 30, the European Commission published a financial proposal regarding Montenegro's accession. It now needs to be approved by EU member states before financial negotiations between Brussels and Podgorica begin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that this package is another concrete step towards Montenegro's future in the European Union.

"We are preparing Montenegro, the member states, and our institutions," she emphasized.

Montenegro, with a population of about 600,000, received candidate country status for EU accession in 2010. It is expected to become the next EU member state in 2028, although, according to a European Commission representative, accession on January 1, 2028, is unlikely.

According to the European Commission's estimates, Montenegro's contribution to the EU budget over the next seven years will be about 500 million EUR.

At the same time, the country expects to receive significantly more funding. In particular, 277 million EUR are planned for subsidies to farmers, over 1 billion euros for regional development and rural support, and another 592 million EUR for migration needs.

Additionally, Montenegro's business sector, according to the Commission's estimates, could receive 523 million EUR from the new European Competitiveness Fund. However, the final amount of funding will depend on the results of competitive selection.

Overall, according to the European Commission's calculations, Montenegro may receive about 3.1 billion EUR from the EU budget.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ignoring Territorial Recruitment Center Summons Does Not Automatically Mean Employee Dismissal: What Employers Need to Know

Ignoring summons from the Territorial Recruitment Center by an employee is not an independent ground for dismissal: in which cases an employer can terminate employment relations, and what obligations the employer has regarding military registration of employees.

IDPs will be checked through registries: The Cabinet expanded grounds for refusal of housing vouchers

IDPs who lost housing after 2022 or used mortgage programs will not be able to receive a housing voucher — the government has tightened checks.

The New Civil Code of Ukraine May Restrict Media Freedom

A legal opinion prepared within the Council of Europe project on the new Civil Code warns of systemic risks to freedom of speech and digital "traps."

Anti-corruption strategy contains constitutional risks: contradictions found in all three bills in the Verkhovna Rada

Three bills on the Anti-corruption Strategy propose different models for reforming the NACP, SBI, and SACPO, while simultaneously containing risks of interference with the independence of the judiciary and requiring amendments to the Constitution.

Housing rental between a sole proprietor and an individual: who pays taxes and what mandatory payments are provided by law

According to the Tax Code of Ukraine, taxes on income from housing rental are withheld by the tenant, as they act as the tax agent.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]