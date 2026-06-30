Google has opened free personalized image generation in Gemini: what the new feature can do

Google has made the personalized image generation feature in the Gemini app free for users in the USA for now.

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Google has opened free access to personalized image generation in the Gemini app for users in the USA. Previously, only subscribers of the Gemini Plus, Pro, and Ultra plans could use this feature.

As reported by Google, the feature is based on the Nano Banana model and uses Personal Intelligence technology, which allows creating images taking into account the user's personal interests.

Unlike regular image generation, the user does not need to describe their preferences in detail. Gemini independently considers information from connected Google services, including Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Google Search.

For example, instead of a detailed description, you can use a request like "Create an illustration with my favorite things," after which the system will independently determine which elements to include in the image.

Additionally, Gemini can use the user's photos stored in Google Photos, so they do not need to be uploaded manually each time.

The Personal Intelligence feature works on an opt-in basis. The user independently decides which Google services the Gemini app will have access to. After activation, this feature is used by default for all requests, but it can be turned off at any time via the Tools menu.

The expansion of access to personalized image generation is part of a major Gemini update. Last month, Google also announced daily AI summaries called Daily Brief, an updated interface, integration of the Gemini Omni video model, and the personal AI agent Gemini Spark.

According to the company, earlier this year Gemini exceeded 750 million active users per month, strengthening its position among the largest AI services.

Currently, personalized image generation is available only to users in the USA. Google has not yet announced when the feature will be launched in other countries.

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