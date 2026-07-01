IDPs will be checked through registries: The Cabinet expanded grounds for refusal of housing vouchers

IDPs who lost housing after 2022 or used mortgage programs will not be able to receive a housing voucher — the government has tightened checks.

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By the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 4, 2026, No. 723, the procedure for providing housing assistance to certain categories of internally displaced persons who lived in temporarily occupied territories has been updated. The changes concern both the conditions for receiving assistance and the mechanism for verifying applicants through state registries.

What the government changed

The resolution provides for an expansion of the grounds on which a person cannot receive housing assistance.

In particular, the new version of the Procedure establishes that citizens and their family members who:

persons and their family members who, from February 24, 2022, until the date of application submission, terminated ownership rights to residential real estate objects;

have started or already used state assistance under loans secured by mortgage, including within the framework of state affordable mortgage lending programs;

registered or declared their place of residence in temporarily occupied territory after its occupation.

Also, resolution No. 723 significantly changes not only the conditions but also the verification mechanism itself. The government is moving to a system where interagency data exchange plays a key role.

In particular, the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Justice must ensure automatic verification in the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate. The verification covers the period from February 24, 2022, and concerns all cases of termination of ownership rights before the use of the housing voucher.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine, in turn, becomes a data source for the Ministry of Finance regarding persons who have started or already used state assistance under mortgage loans. This includes both current and previous state housing loan programs.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Finance carries out current and retrospective data verification within the framework of the Law of Ukraine "On Verification and Monitoring of State Payments." For this, the ministry uses information received from other state bodies and registries, including regarding:

data from the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate (together with the Ministry of Justice) — concerning termination of ownership rights from February 24, 2022;

information from the Pension Fund of Ukraine — regarding persons who have started or used state assistance under mortgage loans.

Based on the received data, the Ministry of Finance ensures verification, the results of which are used when considering the issue of a person's eligibility for housing assistance.

How decisions on assistance will be made

The consideration of the application for housing assistance is carried out by a commission at the place of residence of the assistance recipient, determined according to the certificate of registration as an internally displaced person.

Within the application review, the commission first establishes the presence or absence of grounds for receiving assistance. After that, it collects the necessary documents and information to make a decision by contacting state bodies, local self-government bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions, and organizations regardless of ownership form.

If, as a result of verification conducted by the Ministry of Finance, discrepancies are found in the application or attached documents, the commission conducts an additional check of such data taking into account the relevant recommendations of the Ministry of Finance.

Based on the review results, the commission makes a decision to grant or refuse housing assistance.

It is also established that the application review period cannot exceed 30 calendar days from the date of submission, and the grounds for refusal are defined by this Procedure.

The application review period remains limited — no more than 30 calendar days.

One of the key changes is that decisions, actions, or inactions of authorized bodies are now directly subject to appeal both under the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure" and in court.

The Cabinet of Ministers resolution is to come into force on August 1, 2026.

It is important to note that Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 723 does not affect or cancel the monthly living allowance for internally displaced persons in the amount of 2000 hryvnias for adults and 3000 hryvnias for persons with disabilities and children.

This payment is a separate state support program for IDPs, provided to cover current living expenses.

Meanwhile, resolution No. 723 regulates another type of state support — the housing voucher, which is targeted assistance to solve housing issues (for example, purchasing housing or participating in housing programs).

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