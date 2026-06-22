Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on additional funding for the security and defense sector

The law will allow additional funds to be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the purchase of weapons, and strengthening the country's defense capability.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 4908-IX on financing the security and defense sector and making amendments to the State Budget for 2026.

The document provides for increased expenditures on monetary support for servicemen and the development of armaments, including through the involvement of large-scale external assistance from the EU.

It is worth noting that before signing the document, the Verkhovna Rada rejected seven draft resolutions proposing to cancel the decision to adopt the law on amendments to the State Budget for 2026. Thus, the parliament unblocked its signing and entry into force.

The law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 10. It was developed by the Government to provide financial resources for urgent measures in the field of security and defense aimed at countering the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including through external financial assistance from the European Union in accordance with EU Regulation 2026/467.

The document defines the specifics of including the relevant EU financial assistance in the state budget in 2026 and provides for the targeted allocation of revenues from the military tax and export duties on military goods and dual-use items for monetary support of the Armed Forces servicemen, as well as for the purchase and modernization of armaments.

Additionally, the law provides for an increase in state budget expenditures for the security and defense sector by UAH 1.56 trillion, allocation of UAH 40 billion for the implementation of Comprehensive Resilience Plans for regions and certain cities, as well as a significant increase in the state budget reserve fund.

During the preparation of the document for the second reading, the Budget Committee took into account a number of additional proposals. In particular, funding for the Ministry of Energy was increased by UAH 1.33 billion, including support for the safe condition of the "Shelter" facility and the decommissioning of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Expenditures for the State Judicial Administration were also increased by UAH 1.45 billion to implement court decisions regarding additional remuneration for employees of the Judicial Guard Service in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168.

Separate provisions regulate the payment of salaries for NABU employees, redistribute funds for the development of sports among persons with disabilities and physical culture and sports rehabilitation, and instruct the Cabinet of Ministers to restore sources of formation of the State Road Fund in terms of 25% of the relevant state budget revenues during the preparation of the 2027 state budget draft.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.