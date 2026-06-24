Local Government Officials Will Receive Bonuses for Working with EU Grants and Projects

The law will allow communities to finance additional payments to officials using grants from EU and other international partners.

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Local government officials have been allowed to receive bonuses for the additional workload related to the implementation of international technical assistance programs and international cooperation projects. Such payments can be financed through grants, budget support, and aid from the EU, international organizations, and partner countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Stimulation of Local Government Bodies' Participation in the Implementation of International Technical Assistance Programs and Projects and International Territorial Cooperation" No. 4887-IX.

The document aims to encourage local government bodies to implement international technical assistance programs and projects, as well as interregional, cross-border, and transnational cooperation.

This concerns projects implemented with budget support funds, aid, and/or grants from the European Union, governments and/or municipalities of foreign states (except for states recognized as aggressor states or terrorist states), international organizations, and donor institutions.

Key innovations of the law:

a clear mechanism is introduced for bonuses to local government officials for the additional workload related to the implementation of international technical assistance programs and international territorial cooperation projects, within the respective budgets;

it is established that such bonuses can be made from budget support, aid, and/or grants from international partners, excluding the aggressor state;

it is defined that the procedure for making bonuses will be established by local councils based on a standard procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law will come into force three months after its publication.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended the parliament to adopt bill No. 10284 in the second reading and in full.

According to the head of the subcommittee on cooperation of territorial communities and regions, 82 proposals and amendments were submitted to the bill, approved in the first reading on June 5, 2024, the subcommittee recommended considering some of them and rejecting those that did not find support.

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