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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Communication Strategy in the field of corruption prevention and counteraction until 2030

21:54, 30 June 2026
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The operational plan provides for a series of informational and educational campaigns.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Communication Strategy in the field of corruption prevention and counteraction until 2030
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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Communication Strategy in the field of corruption prevention and counteraction until 2030 and the operational plan of measures until 2028. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

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"79% of Ukrainians name corruption as one of the key problems of the state, but only 19% have actual experience with corruption. The measures of the new Strategy are aimed precisely at bridging the gap between public perception of corruption and the real experience of citizens," the NACP stated.

Raising citizens' awareness regarding corruption prevention and counteraction is an important step towards reducing its level in the country.

"The adoption of the Strategy will ensure a logical continuation of systematic anti-corruption communication and will contribute to highlighting sectoral changes that reduce citizens' corruption experience when interacting with the state," said NACP Chairman Viktor Pavlushchyk.

What measures are planned?

The operational plan provides for a series of informational and educational campaigns about:

- anti-corruption measures in the context of Ukraine's European integration;

- ways to report corruption;

- the role and competence of authorized persons on corruption prevention and detection;

- the results of anti-corruption bodies' activities;

- promotion of state services and initiatives that have an anti-corruption effect, etc.

It is also planned to develop:

- an informational-analytical platform (public dashboard) to highlight the dynamics of holding guilty persons accountable;

- interactive products, training simulators, and tests on practical anti-corruption tools;

- monitoring of the media space to counter disinformation narratives.

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