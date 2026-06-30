The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine may obtain secure communication for special operations — The Parliament is recommended to adopt the bill in full

The bill completely removes references to the tax police from the legislation, completing the transition to a modern economic security system.

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On Tuesday, June 30, the Committee on Digital Transformation resumed consideration of bill No. 14369 aimed at strengthening the digital security of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

The initiative is aimed at granting the ESB the status of a special user of the radio frequency spectrum. This will allow the Bureau to use secure communication channels, preventing information leaks during the preparation of special operations, as well as ensuring stable communication in a closed mode.

In addition, the bill completely removes references to the tax police from the legislation, completing the transition to a modern economic security system.

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament – members of the Committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt bill No. 14369 as a basis and in full as a Law.

“Judicial and Legal Newspaper” previously analyzed in detail this draft law.

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