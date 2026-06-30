  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

Introduction of the Order of Europe: Parliament is recommended to adopt the bill

21:14, 30 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Order of Europe is proposed to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners.
Introduction of the Order of Europe: Parliament is recommended to adopt the bill
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, a draft law 15359 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada to amend Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine".

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

On June 30, the Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development and Urban Planning supported the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine 'On State Awards of Ukraine'".

The Order of Europe is proposed to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners for:

- outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union;

- significant contribution to providing assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its resilience in defending the independence and security of all Europe;

- strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and the development of friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada include the draft Law in the agenda of the fifteenth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, shorten the deadlines for submitting alternative bills before the start of consideration of this issue, and, based on the results of the first reading, adopt it as a basis and in full.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ignoring Territorial Recruitment Center Summons Does Not Automatically Mean Employee Dismissal: What Employers Need to Know

Ignoring summons from the Territorial Recruitment Center by an employee is not an independent ground for dismissal: in which cases an employer can terminate employment relations, and what obligations the employer has regarding military registration of employees.

IDPs will be checked through registries: The Cabinet expanded grounds for refusal of housing vouchers

IDPs who lost housing after 2022 or used mortgage programs will not be able to receive a housing voucher — the government has tightened checks.

The New Civil Code of Ukraine May Restrict Media Freedom

A legal opinion prepared within the Council of Europe project on the new Civil Code warns of systemic risks to freedom of speech and digital "traps."

Anti-corruption strategy contains constitutional risks: contradictions found in all three bills in the Verkhovna Rada

Three bills on the Anti-corruption Strategy propose different models for reforming the NACP, SBI, and SACPO, while simultaneously containing risks of interference with the independence of the judiciary and requiring amendments to the Constitution.

Housing rental between a sole proprietor and an individual: who pays taxes and what mandatory payments are provided by law

According to the Tax Code of Ukraine, taxes on income from housing rental are withheld by the tenant, as they act as the tax agent.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]