Introduction of the Order of Europe: Parliament is recommended to adopt the bill

The Order of Europe is proposed to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners.

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As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, a draft law 15359 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada to amend Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine".

On June 30, the Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development and Urban Planning supported the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine 'On State Awards of Ukraine'".

The Order of Europe is proposed to honor citizens of Ukraine and foreigners for:

- outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union;

- significant contribution to providing assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its resilience in defending the independence and security of all Europe;

- strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and the development of friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

The Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada include the draft Law in the agenda of the fifteenth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, shorten the deadlines for submitting alternative bills before the start of consideration of this issue, and, based on the results of the first reading, adopt it as a basis and in full.

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