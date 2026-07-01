Parliament determined the procedure for creating the Ukrainian National Pantheon in Kyiv

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

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The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law providing for the establishment of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. This concerns draft law No. 15360.

287 people's deputies voted in favor.

The document stipulates that the Pantheon will become a nationwide place of memory to honor the most outstanding representatives of the Ukrainian nation.

It establishes the specifics of conducting competitions for the construction and arrangement of the facility, determining its manager, the procedure for considering issues of honoring prominent Ukrainians, as well as the conditions under which such honoring cannot take place.

The law was adopted in full.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a draft law "On the Ukrainian National Pantheon" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details about this document.

"The names of all heroes who fought for Ukraine in different centuries and eras, inspired Ukraine, will be united and forever inscribed in our history with a capital letter, with great respect and attention from the state – our state, Ukraine, which respects itself, values its own and protects its own – its own – this is very important – its right to be Ukrainians," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The President noted that no one will ever dictate how Ukraine should live, how to speak, whom to love, whom to be grateful to, and which heroes to honor.

The Ukrainian National Pantheon is a nationwide place of memory where the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historic contributions to gaining and restoring independence, state-building and development, protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, forming the Ukrainian nation, military, culture, art, science, sports, establishing the literary language, developing civil society and religion will be honored.

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