Can Disability Pension Be Canceled After Employment: What the Law Says

Many Ukrainians fear losing benefits due to work, but the law provides different rules.

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Many Ukrainians continue working after being granted a pension. At the same time, people with disabilities often wonder whether official employment will affect their right to receive a pension and enjoy state-provided benefits.

Ukrainian legislation allows persons with disabilities to work officially while simultaneously receiving a pension, benefits, and other types of state assistance.

The right of persons with disabilities to equal participation in social life, including in the labor sphere, is provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Basics of Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities in Ukraine." Employers are also obliged to create workplaces for such employees and comply with established employment quotas.

Can a pension be canceled after official employment?

Current legislation does not contain prohibitions or restrictions on the employment of persons receiving a disability pension.

Therefore, official work is not a reason for terminating pension payments or canceling benefits. A person can work, receive a salary, and simultaneously retain the right to a disability pension.

Thus, employment itself does not affect a person's right to pension provision and other social guarantees.

What is the amount of the disability pension?

The disability pension under general conditions is granted with an insurance record from one to 15 years. The required length of the insurance record depends on the age at which the disability was established.

The amount of the disability pension is determined depending on the disability group and is calculated as a percentage of the old-age pension:

100% of the old-age pension — for persons with disability group I;

90% of the old-age pension — for persons with disability group II;

50% of the old-age pension — for persons with disability group III.

When calculating the pension, not only the actual insurance record is counted but also the period from the day the disability was established until the person reaches 60 years of age.

Minimum disability pension in 2026

The legislation guarantees that the disability pension cannot be less than the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work.

In 2026, this amount is 2595 hryvnias, so the disability pension cannot be lower than this sum.

At the same time, disability pensions for servicemen and persons affected by the Chernobyl disaster are assigned under separate rules and conditions defined by special legislation.

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