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Your interlocutor may turn out to be ChatGPT: a new type of deception is spreading on dating sites

13:38, 1 August 2026
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More and more people are using ChatGPT for correspondence in dating apps, increasing the risk of a new type of deception.
Your interlocutor may turn out to be ChatGPT: a new type of deception is spreading on dating sites
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More and more users of dating apps are using ChatGPT, Claude, and other artificial intelligence models to correspond with potential partners. As a result, a phenomenon called "chatfishing" is gaining popularity — when a person communicates not with the interlocutor, but actually with texts created by AI.

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What is "chatfishing"?

"Chatfishing" refers to a situation where a dating app user entrusts artificial intelligence to write messages, edit them, or even analyze correspondence and suggest replies.

As a result, the interlocutor forms an impression of the person that may significantly differ from reality.

According to Bloomberg data, the new trend is evidenced by numerous discussions on social networks and Reddit, as well as a sharp increase in search queries for the word chatfishing.

How dating services react

The largest dating platforms do not yet check whether messages were written using artificial intelligence.

Match Group, which owns Tinder, Hinge, and OKCupid, acknowledges that users are already actively turning to ChatGPT and other language models for advice on correspondence. At the same time, the company has not yet decided how exactly to respond to this phenomenon.

Hinge emphasizes that dating should remain human because sincere communication helps to understand who a person really is.

Bumble also does not check text messages for AI use, although it already applies rules regarding generated or altered photos that may mislead users.

How many people already use AI for dating

According to research, about 26% of adult Americans have already used artificial intelligence to assist with online dating.

Among Generation Z representatives, this figure is 49%.

AI is most often used for:

  • writing the first message;
  • editing the profile;
  • choosing photos;
  • analyzing correspondence;
  • preparing replies to the interlocutor.

Experts warn about the risks

Experts note that using AI itself is not always a problem. For some, it is just help with formulating thoughts or checking style.

However, if artificial intelligence actually conducts correspondence instead of a person, there is a risk of deception and disappointment during a personal meeting.

In addition, experts point out another ethical issue: private correspondence may be used to train artificial intelligence models without users' explicit consent.

Despite this, researchers believe that most people turn to AI not to deceive but because of fatigue from online dating and a desire to increase their chances of finding a partner.

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