How to Obtain a State Social Assistance Recipient Certificate: What You Need to Know

The document is issued to people who have been granted state social assistance, and later the application can also be submitted through the Pension Fund of Ukraine's web portal.

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Persons who have been granted state social assistance in accordance with the laws of Ukraine are issued a state social assistance recipient certificate. The procedure for processing, manufacturing, and issuing such certificates is defined by the resolution of the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s board, which came into effect on May 1, 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded.

Who is issued the certificate

The state social assistance recipient certificate is issued to persons who have been granted state social assistance in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On State Social Assistance to Persons with Childhood Disabilities and Children with Disabilities" and "On State Social Assistance to Persons Who Are Not Entitled to a Pension and Persons with Disabilities."

The procedure for processing, manufacturing, and issuing certificates is approved by the resolution of the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s board dated March 20, 2026, No. 12-1, which came into effect on May 1, 2026.

How to submit an application

To obtain the certificate, it is necessary to submit an application for its manufacturing.

This can be done in two ways:

personally visit any territorial office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine regardless of the applicant’s registered or declared place of residence or stay;

through the electronic services web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine using a qualified electronic signature based on a qualified electronic signature certificate, after the corresponding technical capability is implemented.

The list of service centers of the main departments of the Pension Fund of Ukraine is posted on the information page of the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s web portal in the "Contacts" section.

Who submits the application for minors and incapacitated persons

If the state social assistance recipient is a minor or incapacitated person, the application for the certificate manufacturing is submitted by their parents or other legal representatives.

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