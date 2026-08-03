The Verkhovna Rada Wants to Involve the World in Financing the Construction of Ukrainian Shelters

The Parliament proposes to internationally expand the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition to accelerate the construction and modernization of shelters in Ukraine.

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A draft Resolution No. 15453 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, registered on July 30, 2026, which proposes to approve an Appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations, and international parliamentary assemblies calling to join the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition for Ukraine.

The initiative is not aimed at changing legislation but at strengthening international support for the development of civil protection protective infrastructure amid ongoing armed aggression against Ukraine.

The practical significance of the draft lies in creating additional international mechanisms for attracting financial, technical, engineering, and expert assistance to implement the Strategy for the Development of the Civil Protection Protective Facilities Fund until 2034. The document is also intended to expand the circle of states and international partners participating in the development of Ukraine’s civil protection system.

The Verkhovna Rada believes that expanding the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition will contribute to protecting millions of civilians from the consequences of armed aggression, developing the network of protective facilities, and attracting additional international financial and technical support.

No legislative changes are envisaged

Unlike bills that amend existing regulatory legal acts, draft Resolution No. 15453 has a political-legal and international character. It does not provide for amendments to laws or other normative acts of Ukraine.

The resolution is to approve the official appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to foreign parliaments, governments, international organizations, and parliamentary assemblies, and instruct the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to promptly send this document to the addressees after its adoption.

The document also contains a political emphasis on the need to hold accountable high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation and their accomplices involved in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Why the need for an international Civil Protection Shelters Coalition arose

The authors of the draft proceed from the fact that systematic missile and air attacks on civilian infrastructure create a constant threat to the population’s lives, and therefore the development of the protective facilities network must become one of the key directions of ensuring security.

The documents emphasize that effective protection of the civilian population requires combining the development of the air defense system with large-scale modernization and construction of modern shelters.

For this purpose, on May 28, 2025, a joint statement by the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland launched the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition for Ukraine.

The main task of the Coalition is defined as supporting the implementation of the Strategy for the Development of the Civil Protection Protective Facilities Fund for the period until 2034, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The development of the shelter network is considered part of the European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

What the international support is proposed to be directed towards

The draft appeal proposes that foreign states and international organizations join the Coalition as a long-term international mechanism to support Ukraine.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to join in:

construction of new civil protection protective facilities;

modernization of existing shelters;

implementation of modern safety approaches and standards;

attraction of financial, technical, engineering, technological, and scientific-expert resources;

implementation of joint international projects and exchange of practical experience in the field of civil protection.

In fact, this concerns expanding international cooperation not only in financing the relevant infrastructure but also in implementing modern technologies and engineering solutions in shelter construction.

The Coalition is proposed to be scaled up

The explanatory note states that today the Coalition includes Ukraine, Finland, Lithuania, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Greece, as well as the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the European Investment Bank, the UN Development Programme, and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

At the same time, the authors emphasize that for effective implementation of large-scale infrastructure tasks, further international expansion of the Coalition by joining new states and international organizations is necessary.

According to the initiators, this will allow consolidating additional resources, strengthening international coordination, and creating conditions for the development of a modern civil protection system.

Mutual assistance for partners

The Appeal specifically emphasizes that Coalition member countries not only help Ukraine but also gain unique experience in creating civil protection facilities in conditions of dense urban development, complex terrain, and, most importantly, active hostilities.

What practical significance the Resolution will have

The draft Resolution itself does not create new rights or obligations for citizens, authorities, or business entities and does not change the legal regulation mechanisms in the field of civil protection.

Instead, its significance lies in forming the official parliamentary position of Ukraine and expanding international diplomatic support for the development of the civil protection protective facilities fund. It is expected that expanding the Coalition will help attract new financial, technical, and expert resources to implement the State Strategy for the Development of Protective Facilities until 2034.

Thus, draft No. 15453 has an international-political character and is aimed at expanding the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition for Ukraine. Its main goal is to consolidate international support for the construction, modernization, and development of civil protection protective facilities, as well as to attract new partners to implement the Strategy for the Development of the Protective Facilities Fund for the period until 2034.

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