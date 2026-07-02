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Salaries of court staff will be increased: the government introduced new coefficients

10:55, 2 July 2026
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The government introduced salary increase coefficients for court staff with increased workload.
Salaries of court staff will be increased: the government introduced new coefficients
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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on applying additional coefficients to the official salaries of civil servants of local general courts' apparatuses who work under conditions of increased workload.

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According to the decision, the following increase coefficients are provided:

1.2 — if the workload exceeds by more than 50%;

1.3 — if the excess is more than 100%;

1.4 — if the excess is more than 200%.

The list of courts to which the resolution will apply will be approved quarterly by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine in agreement with the High Council of Justice.

These provisions will be temporary — for the period of martial law and for six months after its termination.

At the same time, the judicial system notes that the adopted decision does not comprehensively solve the issue of remuneration for court staff, but it is an important step towards its gradual increase.

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