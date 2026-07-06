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Mobilization, pensions, cash registers and payments to the military: The Supreme Court published a review of the CAS SC judicial practice for May

17:43, 6 July 2026
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The Cassation Administrative Court published legal positions for May 2026 regarding mobilization, military payments, pensions, taxes, land, and other disputes.
Mobilization, pensions, cash registers and payments to the military: The Supreme Court published a review of the CAS SC judicial practice for May
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The Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court published a review of current judicial practice for May 2026. It includes legal positions important for forming a unified practice when considering public-law disputes.

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What issues did the Supreme Court consider

The review reflects the legal conclusions of the panels of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, in particular regarding:

  • grounds for issuing a certificate about the circumstances of injury (wound, concussion, disability) to a serviceman;
  • procedure for determining the amount of one-time financial assistance to an adult child of a deceased serviceman;
  • irrevocability of the law in time when determining the circle of persons entitled to receive one-time financial assistance in case of a serviceman's death;
  • absence of grounds for dismissal from military service in case of release from serving a sentence with probation by court verdict;
  • the authority responsible for deciding on granting a deferment from conscription during mobilization;
  • application of the average wage indicator when transferring a state employee from a pension to an old-age pension on general grounds;
  • determination of the volume of consumed thermal energy in a building not equipped with a commercial thermal energy metering device;
  • lawfulness of considering expenses for acquiring an investment asset in case of termination of obligation by merging debtor and creditor in case of liquidation of a foreign company;
  • exemption from land rent payment in territories where hostilities took place, in the absence of a list approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
  • non-application of cash registers when making deposits and paying out winnings in online bookmaker activities;
  • classification of coffee machines as vending machines or equipment for beverage preparation.

During May 2026, the CAS SC also expressed other equally relevant legal positions, which can be found in the judicial practice review.

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