Wives of Combatant Status Holders have the right to state benefits: what can be received

Benefits for utility services are provided within established area norms, which increase if all family members are incapacitated.

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In Ukraine, state support is provided not only for combatants but also for their family members. In particular, wives of Combatant Status Holders have the right to certain benefits. According to Article 3 of the Family Code of Ukraine, family members are considered persons who live together, run a common household, and have mutual rights and obligations.

Family members of a combatant include the wife, incapacitated parents, minor children, adult children recognized as persons with childhood disability of group I or II or persons with disability of group I, as well as a person under guardianship or care of the serviceman and living with him.

Since the wife of a combatant is considered a family member, she can use the benefits provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection."

In particular, the law provides:

75% discount on housing payments;

75% discount on the purchase of solid or liquid fuel for houses without centralized heating;

75% discount on payment for gas, electricity, and other utility services.

For persons with disabilities, the legislation provides 100% reimbursement of housing and communal services costs.

At the same time, benefits for housing and utility payments are granted within social norms. According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection," they apply to 21 square meters of heated area per family member plus an additional 10.5 square meters per family.

If all family members are incapacitated, benefits apply to 42 square meters of heated area per person plus an additional 21 square meters per family.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a couple where both spouses have combatant status is guaranteed by the state a significant benefit when paying for housing and communal services. At the same time, a common question is whether such a discount is cumulative if the husband and wife live together.