Divorce through “Diia” may be launched by the end of summer — Ministry of Justice

Currently, the service will be tested by approximately 250 couples for about a month.

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The online divorce service through the “Diia” app may become available to all Ukrainians by the end of summer. Currently, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have announced beta testing of the new service.

As noted during the telemarathon broadcast by Deputy Minister of Justice for Digital Transformation Olha Riabukha, a full beta test is planned to start in about two weeks. Approximately 250 couples will test the service for about a month.

Only adult citizens of Ukraine who do not have common minor children will be able to use the service.

The procedure involves submitting an application through the “Diia” app, where you need to provide your own data and the data of the other spouse. After that, the system will verify documents, including the passport and the taxpayer identification number.

The parties must also choose a date for a video conference, pay the administrative fee, and sign the application using “Diia.Sign”. After submitting the documents, a mandatory waiting period begins — 31 days plus one.

During this time, either spouse can withdraw the application or notify of their unwillingness to divorce.

After the waiting period, a video conference with a state registrar will take place, who will verify the voluntariness of the decision by both parties. If the husband and wife confirm their intention to divorce, an official record of the divorce will be drawn up.

The paper divorce certificate will be sent by mail.

The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that there are no legal risks in this case: “This looks absolutely identical to the offline process, that is, how it happens in person through the Civil Registry Office. The rights of both parties are definitely protected, and at any moment either spouse can refuse. That is, if there is no consent from both spouses, no official record of divorce will be made. Therefore, all risks here are minimized.”

The system will separately check for the presence of common minor children. If such children exist, it will be impossible to submit a divorce application through “Diia”.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", “Diia” has opened recruitment for participants in the beta testing of the online divorce service. To participate, you must have a verified TIN, an ID card or foreign passport in the app, an official marriage record in “Diia”, and no common minor children.

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