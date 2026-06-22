June 22 is observed as the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims

June 22 is the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims in Ukraine.

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On June 22, Ukraine observes the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims – a date that reminds us of one of the most tragic chapters in our history and the millions of human lives cut short by war.

The Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims was established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 1245/2000 dated November 17, 2000, to honor the millions of people who died or suffered during World War II and to preserve the historical memory of this tragedy.

This date is associated with the beginning of the German-Soviet war – June 22, 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the USSR.

According to historians' estimates, the war claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians – both military personnel and civilians. Destroyed cities and villages, occupation, the Holocaust, deportations, and repressions left wounds that are still felt today.

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