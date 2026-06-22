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Iran and the US completed the first round of talks in Switzerland and agreed on a roadmap

08:12, 22 June 2026
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The countries formed working groups on the nuclear program, sanctions, and dispute resolution.
Iran and the US completed the first round of talks in Switzerland and agreed on a roadmap
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Representatives of Iran and the US agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. This was announced by mediators — Qatar and Pakistan — after the first round of talks in Switzerland.

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“The high-level committee agreed on a roadmap to achieve a final agreement within 60 days,” the mediators' statement said.

The countries agreed to create a committee for political oversight of the mediation and formed working groups on the nuclear program, sanctions, and dispute resolution.

The participants also agreed on a communication line to avoid incidents and ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The parties will also establish a mechanism to prevent clashes involving Lebanon and with the assistance of Qatar and Pakistan to achieve the end of military operations in Lebanon. Fighting between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, continues there despite the ceasefire.

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