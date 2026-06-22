Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea: Andriy Sybiga urged – Russia cannot be trusted

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported a strike on several ships, including a vessel under the Turkish flag.

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Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga reported on Russia's attack on civilian ships in the Black Sea, including a dry cargo ship under the Turkish flag. As a result of the strike, one crew member was killed, and several sailors were rescued.

According to the minister, Russia attacked a dry cargo ship belonging to Turkey in the Black Sea at night. He noted that this happened immediately after a high-level Turkish visit to the Russian Federation.

Sybiga called the incident a clear demonstration that Russia's statements cannot be trusted and emphasized that it remains the main threat to the security and development of the Black Sea region.

The minister reported that the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rescued the crew of the ship, which included citizens of Turkey and India. At the same time, one crew member – a citizen of Egypt – died as a result of the attack.

Also, according to him, Russia attacked two more ships under the flags of Palau and Belize. They were damaged, but the crews were unharmed.

"We inform all states and organizations about this blatant attack on international law and freedom of navigation. It requires a decisive and principled response from the international community and the International Maritime Organization," Sybiga said.

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