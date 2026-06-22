  1. In Ukraine

Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea: Andriy Sybiga urged – Russia cannot be trusted

13:19, 22 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported a strike on several ships, including a vessel under the Turkish flag.
Russia attacked civilian ships in the Black Sea: Andriy Sybiga urged – Russia cannot be trusted
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga reported on Russia's attack on civilian ships in the Black Sea, including a dry cargo ship under the Turkish flag. As a result of the strike, one crew member was killed, and several sailors were rescued.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the minister, Russia attacked a dry cargo ship belonging to Turkey in the Black Sea at night. He noted that this happened immediately after a high-level Turkish visit to the Russian Federation.

Sybiga called the incident a clear demonstration that Russia's statements cannot be trusted and emphasized that it remains the main threat to the security and development of the Black Sea region.

The minister reported that the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rescued the crew of the ship, which included citizens of Turkey and India. At the same time, one crew member – a citizen of Egypt – died as a result of the attack.

Also, according to him, Russia attacked two more ships under the flags of Palau and Belize. They were damaged, but the crews were unharmed.

"We inform all states and organizations about this blatant attack on international law and freedom of navigation. It requires a decisive and principled response from the international community and the International Maritime Organization," Sybiga said.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million Hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new model of combat contracts for servicemen.

MSEC Reform: Expert Teams Establish Disability Only for One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

Defense procurement inspections now depend on risks: how the new system will work

The government has defined the status of the Main Department of State Quality Assurance as an authorized body and established a direct prohibition on interference in its operational activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]