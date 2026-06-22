Due to war and stress, applicants are offered to allow retaking the NMT

A petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers website to allow retaking the NMT within one admission campaign.

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A petition titled "On granting the right to retake the National Multisubject Test (NMT) within one admission campaign" has appeared on the Cabinet of Ministers website.

In the appeal, the addressees are asked to review the current rules for conducting the National Multisubject Test and to legally establish the right of applicants to one retake attempt of the exam within an additional session in the same year.

The authors of the petition note that the current system, where the test result is final and cannot be improved, deprives graduates of the opportunity to correct mistakes, may devalue years of preparation due to random circumstances, and, in their opinion, contributes to some young people going to foreign universities.

The text of the appeal states that during the exams, applicants are in difficult conditions due to the war, air raid alerts, and possible power outages. The authors point out that severe stress or a panic attack during testing can significantly affect the result.

Separately, the factor of technical and organizational failures is noted. According to the initiators, computer testing depends on the stability of equipment and the internet, and even short system freezes can affect participants' concentration.

The petition also cites international experience where similar entrance or language tests, such as the SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL, are allowed to be taken multiple times a year.

Proposed changes

The petition signatories propose:

to amend the Procedure for conducting the NMT and allow applicants, if desired, to retake one or several subjects during an additional or special session;

to allow considering the highest result from multiple attempts when forming the competitive score for admission to higher education institutions;

to consider the possibility of introducing a paid second attempt to cover additional testing organization costs.

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