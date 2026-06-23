Honduras Wants to Buy Ukrainian Drones to Fight Drug Trafficking and Protect Borders

Ukrainian technologies can help law enforcement control hard-to-reach areas and more effectively combat organized crime.

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Honduras intends to purchase Ukrainian drones to strengthen the protection of state borders and counter drug trafficking. This was announced by the country's president Nasry Asfura, reports Euronews.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian technologies can help law enforcement control hard-to-reach areas and more effectively combat organized crime. Negotiations about a possible purchase are taking place amid Honduras' efforts to counter drug cartels, gang violence, and illegal drug trafficking.

Last week, Nasry Asfura visited Kyiv, where he held talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, the Ukrainian leader proposed cooperation in the field of military technologies, including unmanned systems. Ukraine has been actively developing this direction since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and seeks to expand technological partnerships with countries outside Europe.

During the General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Panama City, Asfura stated that the use of drones is intended for border protection and combating organized crime using modern technologies.

He added that Ukraine can significantly help the country strengthen border security and counter drug trafficking, calling it a matter of national security.

Today, Ukraine is one of the world's leading countries in the field of military and unmanned technologies.

Honduras has long remained one of the key transit routes for cocaine shipments from South America to North America. Recently, law enforcement has increasingly discovered coca plantations and drug production laboratories in remote areas of the country, raising concerns about the country's growing role in drug production.

Drug trafficking operates alongside powerful criminal groups long associated with extortion, violence, and territorial control. The homicide rate in Honduras is about 24 cases per 100,000 population, nearly four times the global average.

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