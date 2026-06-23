Judge of the Lviv Court of Appeal Nadiya Sheremeta Passed Away

Nadiya Sheremeta passed away at the age of 63.

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Judge of the Lviv Court of Appeal Nadiya Sheremeta has passed away. At the age of 63, her heart stopped beating. The funeral ceremony took place on June 23.

It should be noted that Nadiya Sheremeta worked as a judge of the Lviv Court of Appeal for over ten years. Prior to that, she held the position of judge at the Horodok District Court of Lviv region.

The "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" expresses sincere condolences to the family, relatives, colleagues, and friends of Nadiya Sheremeta.